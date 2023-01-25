HomeLocalSPRA Rodeo Finals Return to Neshoba County Coliseum This Weekend

SPRA Rodeo Finals Return to Neshoba County Coliseum This Weekend

by

The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association’s Finals come back to the Neshoba County Coliseum this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. each evening.

The top 15 athletes in each event will be competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles, and buckles in eight fan-favorite events like Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Break Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, and the bone-jarring action of Bull Riding.

Adult : $18
Ages 5-12 : $12
4 & under : FREE
Advance tickets can be purchased at The Depot in Philadelphia.
Tickets will also be sold at the door.
May be an image of 2 people and text

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba

Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County

Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Leake County elected offices

Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Sale of a Controlled Substance and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba