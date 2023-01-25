SPRA Rodeo Finals Return to Neshoba County Coliseum This Weekend

The Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association’s Finals come back to the Neshoba County Coliseum this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. each evening.
The top 15 athletes in each event will be competing for the largest cash purses of the year, saddles, and buckles in eight fan-favorite events like Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Break Away Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, and the bone-jarring action of Bull Riding.
Adult : $18
Ages 5-12 : $12
4 & under : FREE
Advance tickets can be purchased at The Depot in Philadelphia.
Tickets will also be sold at the door.