Springtime brings big events for the Fair City

Springtime in Philadelphia calls for festivals, downtown shopping, farmer’s markets and spending time at local parks.

“Parks are beginning to kick off with baseball. They’ve just finished up soccer, so you’ll have baseball that will be gearing up, T-Ball,” says Chamber and Main Street Director Tim Moore.

Moore says now that the weather is starting to warm up, people are walking the streets of downtown instead of driving.

“Philadelphia starts coming alive in the spring. Already, this past weekend Neshoba Central had their high school prom, so you had people all around eating at the restaurants, taking pictures all around the court square,” says Moore.

Moore says two events are just around the corner.

“Tomorrow at 9:00 is the community resource fair and that is at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Then on April 12th and 13th is Ham Jam, our downtown festival,” says Moore.

Moore says another exciting event is the local farmer’s market.

“The farmer’s market here at The Depot will begin, their first Saturday is to be at The Depot is Saturday may 11th. That’s the Saturday before Mother’s Day,” says Moore.

Moore also says now is a good time get excited for the Choctaw Indian Fair and Neshoba County Fair.