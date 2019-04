Square Affair 2019 is set for Saturday May 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All of your favorites will be back like the Heart of Mississippi 5k Run, The Club 66 car show, The Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo, The Tyson Tractor Pull and much more. For more information call the Main Street Chamber Office at 601-267-9231.Vendor Application 2019