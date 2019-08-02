Steve Azar releases bicentennial anthem “One Mississippi”

Steve Azar has officially released the bicentennial anthem “One Mississippi.”

Azar wrote the song in 2017 after Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked him to pen an anthem to celebrate Mississippi’s bicentennial.

“By the time I got from outside the governor’s mansion to my home in Meridian, it was basically written,” Azar said in April interview with Breezy 101’s Breck Riley.

From slug burgers to Muppets to the Natchez Trace Parkway, “One Mississippi” highlights the charm and history of the Magnolia State.

The song was recorded earlier this year at The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience (The Max) in Meridian.

The official music video, filmed and produced by Azar’s son Strack, documents that recording session.

“One Mississippi” is available on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Links: Steve Azar on Breezy 101 (April 2019)