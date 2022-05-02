Storm Outbreak Expected Later This Week

After four straight weeks of tornado outbreaks in Mississippi during March and April, our weather has been relatively quiet lately. But that’s likely to change toward the end of the week. The National Weather Service expects severe weather to roll through the state on Thursday as a cold front approaches. At this point, a small slice of northwest Attala County and most of the Delta have been placed under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk, while the rest of Attala, all of Leake and Neshoba counties and most of Mississippi as far south as Natchez and Laurel are under a Level-2 “slight” risk. NWS says tornadoes will be possible. The state has seen 93 so far this year.