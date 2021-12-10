Storm Threat Continues For Mississippi

The focus of the severe weather threat in Mississippi tonight and tomorrow continues to be the northwestern part of the state– even though damaging winds and tornadoes are possible elsewhere. The Delta and areas to the northeast remain under a Level 3 “enhanced risk” of severe storms and the northwest corner of Mississippi is adjacent to a Level 4 “moderate risk” which covers parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois. In this part of Mississippi, Attala County is in a Level 2 “slight risk” area along with about half of Leake County and a small part of Neshoba County. To the southeast, a Level 1 “marginal risk” remains in effect. The storms are forecast to move through the Kosciusko and Carthage areas between 3 am and 7 am tomorrow before tracking through Philadelphia.