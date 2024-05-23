Storm Threat Continues in Local Area

Big Deals!
An unsettled weather pattern continues with the possibility of severe storms in this part of central Mississippi through this evening and again Friday night.  While damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, the National Weather Service says tornadoes can’t be ruled out.   There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms across Attala, Leake and Holmes counties and much of Neshoba County.  Beginning Friday, the threat will include most of the local area with a Level-2 “slight” risk across most of Holmes County and northwestern Attala County.

 

