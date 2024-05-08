Storm Threat Higher in the North Tonight, in the South Tomorrow Night

As a cold front approaches, storms are expected to fire up late tonight especially across the northern part of the local area, moving south tomorrow night. The National Weather Service says the strongest storms could produce damaging winds and hail as large as golf balls.

Most of Attala and Holmes counties will be under a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe storms late tonight with a Level-1 “marginal” risk farther south. Tomorrow night, Leake and Neshoba counties will have the Level-2 risk with Level-1 to the north.