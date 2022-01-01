Storm Threat Lessens For This Area

This part of central Mississippi is no longer under a Level-3 “enhanced risk” of severe weather today. The National Weather Service has pushed the risk area to the north leaving the local area under a Level-2 “slight risk”. Still, damaging winds up to 60 miles an hour and tornadoes will be possible this afternoon and tonight along with hail up to golf ball sized. And even before the storms move in, a wind advisory will be in effect beginning at mid-morning for gusts up to 45 miles an hour in the Kosciusko and Carthage areas– and up to 35 miles an hour around Philadelphia. Cold weather will push in behind the storms and a few snowflakes are still possible in this area Sunday followed by lows in the 20s. Even colder temperatures are forecast next week– possibly in the teens Thursday night.