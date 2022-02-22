Home » Local » Storm Threat Shifts North

Storm Threat Shifts North

Posted on

The National Weather Service is backing off on the chances of severe storms today across much of Mississippi.  But parts of the local area remain under a Level-2 “slight” risk for damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles and large hail.  Tornadoes can’t be ruled out.   Most of Attala County is still in the Level-2 risk area along with northern Neshoba County and the northeast corner of Leake County. In the rest of the three counties, a Level-1 “marginal” risk is posted running to Meridian and south of Jackson.  In those areas, forecasters expect any severe storms to be more isolated.  There’s a six-hour window during which the storms could develop, from mid-afternoon until 9 pm.

