Storm Threat Shifts North

The National Weather Service is backing off on the chances of severe storms today across much of Mississippi. But parts of the local area remain under a Level-2 “slight” risk for damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles and large hail. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Most of Attala County is still in the Level-2 risk area along with northern Neshoba County and the northeast corner of Leake County. In the rest of the three counties, a Level-1 “marginal” risk is posted running to Meridian and south of Jackson. In those areas, forecasters expect any severe storms to be more isolated. There’s a six-hour window during which the storms could develop, from mid-afternoon until 9 pm.