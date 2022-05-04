HomeLocalStorm Threat Thursday Eases For Some

Storm Threat Thursday Eases For Some

Much of this part of central Mississippi remains under a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather beginning Thursday evening. But the National Weather Service has dropped most of Neshoba County to a Level-1 “marginal” risk and reduced the threat in parts of the Delta from a Level-3 “enhanced” risk to Level-2.   Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible especially in northwest Mississippi.  A continuing threat of severe storms is expected Friday morning with the best chances along the I-59 corridor.

 

