A few severe thunderstorms are still possible in Mississippi through Saturday evening although the threat has shifted away from the local area, now a Level-1 “marginal” risk for mostly the western half of the state. The southwestern corner of Attala County is still included but Leake and Neshoba counties are in the clear. More storms are possible Sunday night across mostly northern Mississippi although northern Attala County will be under a marginal risk for damaging wind gusts and hail.