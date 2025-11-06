Big Deals!
Storms Friday, Freeze Forecast Early Next Week

Mississippi’s weather is about to go through some dramatic changes.  Rain and thunderstorms are forecast on Friday but the National Weather Service has trimmed back a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms with damaging winds, hail and possibly a few tornadoes.  Locally, the risk area now covers only Neshoba, Winston, Choctaw, most of Leake and eastern Attala counties during the afternoon and evening hours.  NWS says severe storms will be possible again on Saturday.

Two cold fronts will be impacting Mississippi bringing much colder air to the state.  A chilly day is forecast on Sunday with highs only in the 50s with lows Sunday night ranging from the upper 20s to near 30 degrees .  Monday night’s lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s.

