Storms Return, Tornadoes Can’t Be Ruled Out

Another hot one today. And those temperatures will help to fire up some strong thunderstorms in Mississippi. There was some record-breaking heat Tuesday in Greenwood, which hit 91. Tupelo’s high was 90. Today, a cold front is forecast to stall across northwest Mississippi, where the best chance for any severe weather will be– a Level-2 “slight” risk which extends to the southeast to include Holmes County and northwestern Attala County. There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk for the rest of the local area. With any severe weather that develops, the National Weather Service says tornadoes can’t be ruled out. We’ve already had two this week and a total of 30 so far this year.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for the next few days with localized flooding possible.