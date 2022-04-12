Stormy Weather Forecast For Today And Wednesday

Most of the local area remains on the fringes of today’s severe weather threat. Western Attala County is under a Level-2 “slight” risk while the rest of the county and all of Leake County are under a Level-1 “marginal” risk. Neshoba County is outside both risk areas. The National Weather Service expects damaging wind gusts beginning late today with a few tornadoes possible, mainly near and west of I-55. A more widespread outbreak of severe storms is forecast for Wednesday with much of Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Flash flooding will also be possible on Wednesday.