Stormy Weather Forecast For Today And Wednesday

Most of the local area remains on the fringes of today’s severe weather threat.   Western Attala County is under a Level-2 “slight” risk while the rest of the county and all of Leake County are under a Level-1 “marginal” risk.  Neshoba County is outside both risk areas.  The National Weather Service expects damaging wind gusts beginning late today with a few tornadoes possible, mainly near and west of I-55.   A more widespread outbreak of severe storms is forecast for Wednesday with much of Mississippi under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.  Flash flooding will also be possible on Wednesday.

