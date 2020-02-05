Stormy weather possible today

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central and east Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain and strong storms beginning beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging wind gusts , and tornadoes are all possible with this weather system.

The timing the storms in the Kicks96 News coverage area is 3:00 pm – midnight.

Residents in the path of the storms should have an emergency plan and being gathering all essential supplies that might be useful in the event of a severe weather outbreak (flashlights, batteries, bottled water, etc.).

Continue to monitor Kicks 96.7 and Kicks96news.com for updates.