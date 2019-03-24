Students Receive Top Honors in Mississippi SkillsUSA Championships for Region 3

Numerous students competed in the Mississippi SkillsUSA Championships for Region 3 held recently at East Central Community College in Decatur. Award winners and their respective schools are listed below.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Automotive Service Technology’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Automotive Service Technology” competition. Pictured are (from left) Alex Replogle, first place, Itawamba Career-Technical Center; John Hathcock, second place, Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center; and Donnella Buck-Hence, third place, McKellar Vocational Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receives Top Honor in ‘Cabinetmaking’ Competition

Shelby Bates, a student at the Forest-Scott County Career and Technical Center, received first place honors in the “Cabinetmaking” competitionAlso pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Carpentry’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Carpentry” competition. Pictured are (from left) Daniel Benson, first place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center; Tanner Morton, second place, Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center; and Juan Bankhead, third place, Noxubee County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Electrical Construction Wiring’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Electrical Construction Wiring” competition. Pictured are (from left) Charles Bell, first place, Lowndes County Career-Technical Center; Eli Cooper, second place, Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center; and Jaqualon Sherrod, third place, Noxubee County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Extemporaneous Speaking’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Extemporaneous Speaking” competition. Pictured are (from left) Michael Ward, first place, Tupelo-Lee County Career-Technical Center; Jada Venson, second place, Tupelo-Lee County Career-Technical Center; and Jaquala Sherrod, third place, Noxubee County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Job Skills Demonstration A’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Job Skills Demonstration A” competition. Pictured are (from left) Sean Lytle, first place, Lowndes County Career-Technical Center; Karlton Wallace, second place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center; and John Oglesby, third place, Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Job Skills Demonstration Open’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Job Skills Demonstration Open” competition. Pictured are (from left) Tobias Williams, first place, Amory High School; Jacob Ashby, second place, Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center; and Seth Smith, third place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Job Interview’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Job Interview” competition. Pictured are (from left) Bradley Cunningham, first place, Lowndes County Career-Technical Center; Harmoni Juden, second place, Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center; and Maggie Tickle, third place, Amory High School. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Masonry’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Masonry” competition. Pictured are (from left) Jamad Horn, first place, McKellar Vocational Center; Tyler Lovorn, second place, Philadelphia-Neshoba County Career-Technical Center; and Patrick Odom, third place, Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Opening and Closing Ceremonies’ Competition

These students from the Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center received top honors in the “Opening and Closing Ceremonies” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Zakaria Bradley, Nikya Fields, Kolton Hudson and Shun Johnson; and (back row, from left) Jeffrey McDaniel, Marcaia Orr and Tatyanna Washington. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Runners-Up in ‘Opening and Closing Ceremonies’ Competition

These students from the Winston-Louisville Career-Technical Center received second place honors in the “Opening and Closing Ceremonies” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Tyrese Carter, Jakeel Ahrrington, Ti’ja Houston and Salexxius Mays; and (back row, from left) Marion Ming, Nyisha Spivey and Dyamond Walker. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Prepared Speech’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Prepared Speech” competition. Pictured are (from left) Tabitha Atkinson, first place, Philadelphia-Neshoba County Career-Technical Center; Patrick Normile, second place, Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center; and Jennifer Garcia, third place, Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Take Top Honors in ‘Quiz Bowl’ Competition

These students from the Louisville-Winston County Career-Technical Center received first place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Dorian Cole, Marcus Glenn and Rodquan Jackson; and (back row, from left) Kamal Steele and Hartley Wilson. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Runners-Up in ‘Quiz Bowl’ Competition

These students from the Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center received second place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Citlali Lopez Hernendez, Connor Henry and Nathan Lott; and (back, from left) Luke Sanders and Dominic Lacy. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Third Place in ‘Quiz Bowl’ Competition

These students from the Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center received third place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) D.J. Shelton, Bryan Alcala and Brayden Lampe; and (back row, from left) Matthew Gillis and Zykeria Fair. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Related Technical Math’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Related Technical Math” competition. Pictured are (from left) Brian Aguilon, first place, Leake County Career-Technical Center; Marlee Schaefer, second place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center; and Devan Flowers, third place, Philadelphia-Neshoba County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Welding’ Competition

These students received top honors in the “Welding” competition. Pictured are (from left) Hernan Soria, first place, Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center; Levi Wekenman, second place, Winston-Louisville Career-Technical Center; and Jacob Butler, third place, Amory High School. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Top Honors in ‘Welding Fabrication’ Competition

These students at the Forest-Scott County Career-Technical Center received top honors in the “Welding Fabrication” competition. Pictured are (from left) Landon Hardin, Cole Nester and Conner Thrash. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Runners-Up in ‘Welding Fabrication’ Competition

These students at the John C. Stennis Career-Technical Center received second place honors in the “Welding Fabrication” competition. Pictured are (from left) Dylan Ricks, Randarrius Payton and Nathan White. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.



Receive Third Place in ‘Welding Fabrication’ Competition

These students at the West Point Career-Technical Center received third place honors in the “Welding Fabrication” competition. Pictured are (from left) Austin Morton, Jose Lemas and Wesley Gaskin. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.