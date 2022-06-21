Summer’s Here! And The Heat’s Getting Cranked Up

HomeLocalSummer’s Here! And The Heat’s Getting Cranked Up

It’s officially summer.  You’re probably saying, so what, it’s felt like summer for weeks now.

For the third time this month, the temperature in Meridian hit the triple digits yesterday.  And the National Weather Service says that kind of heat will become more widespread later this week and we could see some records broken.  In this part of central Mississippi, highs should be in the upper 90s today but we could start seeing afternoon temperatures reaching 100 as early as tomorrow.  And while it’s been a dry heat so far this week, the humidity will be increasing with the heat index jumping as high as 110 by Friday.

