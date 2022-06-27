HomeLocalSunday Storms Bring Heat Relief, Tornadoes

Sunday Storms Bring Heat Relief, Tornadoes

by

Some welcome relief from last week’s extreme heat in Mississippi.  But the cold front that’s responsible for the change in the weather pattern also helped to produce a couple of tornadoes in Mississippi Sunday.   A tree was blown down on a car as a funnel cloud passed south of Brookhaven last night (photo above, credit: Ben Smith).   And another brief tornado was reported in Rankin County east of Whitfield.   High temperatures in the triple digits were common across the state last week.    Meridian reached 100 or higher seven days in a row.  But we’ll see continuing rain chances this week and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Heat Advisory And Storms Possible Through This Evening, Relief Next Week

Take A Summer Splash with The Back Porch and Kicks 96!

NWS: Two Local Tornadoes Confirmed

Sunday – Vehicle Versus Deer On Hwy 35 N

Severe Storms, Trespassers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Sunday – Drug Activity On Mars Hill Rd

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.