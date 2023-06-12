HomeLocalSunday Storms Cause Damage, More Bad Weather Ahead

Sunday Storms Cause Damage, More Bad Weather Ahead

by

More stormy weather is in the forecast in Mississippi this week.  In Greenville Sunday night, strong winds damaged a motel.  In Tupelo, one person was hurt when a tree was blown down on a house.  A possible tornado touched down in Itawamba County tearing up several greenhouses.  And some trees were knocked down along the Natchez Trace in Clay County.

Today, isolated severe storms are possible across parts of central Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties with damaging winds and hail possible.

As storms continue tomorrow, the National Weather Service says a brief tornado could develop and heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding especially along and north of I-20.  And we’ll see more storms on Wednesday.

1 comment
  1. Gregory Wilkie
    Gregory Wilkie
    June 12, 2023 at 10:37 am

    The weather is God’s business. If it my time to go so be it. But, that doesn’t mean I will run out into a tornado. THAT, my friend is tempting God

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Storm Damage Reported in the Area

Sunday Blazes and a Child Locked in a Vehicle in Leake

Bad Checks and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Easter Sunday Fires: One Cause Determined, One Investigation Continues

Leake County Home Claimed by Easter Sunday Blaze

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail