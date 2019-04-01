Surveilance Footage Shows Deputies Taking Escapee Back Into Custody

Around noon Saturday, Duane and Cara Divelbliss noticed a series of law enforcement cars lining the road, close to their home on Highway 80, about one mile from the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

“We noticed vehicles on the side of the road with flashing lights and even in the middle of the road. And so we kind of figured something was going on. But in this area, we’re used to odd things,” says Duane.

It wasn’t until Cara checked a social media community watch group that the couple figured out exactly what was happening.

“She got on Facebook to see if we could see what was going on in the area and they said it was an escaped convict,” says Duane.

The couple then left their home separately. Duane, who says he was on high alert, returned with his son. They searched the area, but found no one, until escaped inmate Jeffrey Flack found them. The couple’s security cameras caught the whole thing.

“We turned around and noticed someone walking down the driveway. He was in just a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, but he had mud up to his knees so we figured it was the escaped convict,” says Duane.

Duane says he and his son didn’t feel threatened by Flack, who only asked for water, but he says neither let their guard down, just in case.

“He was real nice. He seemed calm. He said I’m not going to hurt anybody. He ended up sitting down at the end of the driveway and my son grabbed him a bottle of water while he was on the phone with 911,” says Duane.

Authorities arrived minutes later. Duane says Flack thanked him for the water and Sheriff Billy Sollie thanked him for his help. He says he was struck by how different Flack looked in person compared to his mugshot.

“He looked like somebody who might have had a vehicle broken down and was just asking for water or he could’ve been violent and we didn’t know or he could’ve gotten our vehicle and gotten us to take him somewhere and we would’ve never known he was an escaped convict,” says Duane.

After Flack was locked back up, Duane says someone should have informed the residents that live so close to the prison that an escape had occurred instead of seeing it on a community watch group first.

“She was watching it and that’s the only reason we knew. We didn’t have the sheriff’s deputies or MDOC (Mississippi Department of Corrections) come tell us what was going on,” says Duane.