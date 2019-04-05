Temporary TSA Pre✓® enrollment center to open at Meridian

Travelers can speed up their airport screening process by enrolling in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA Pre✓® program. A temporary application center will be open at the Meridian Regional Airport (MEI) from April 15th to April 19th.

Travelers who are enrolled in TSA Pre✓® are permitted to keep on their shoes, belts and light outerwear jacket. They can also leave their laptops and liquid 3-1-1 bags inside their carry-on bags when they go through a TSA Pre✓® checkpoint.

The TSA Pre✓® temporary application center will be at Meridian Regional Airport’s terminal conference room from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Wait times are typically five minutes or less.

Travelers can make an appointment for TSA Pre✓® enrollment online at https://www.indentogo.com/precheck and then complete their enrollment in-person at the TSA Pre✓® application center in Meridian open April 15 through April 19.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It can be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Enrollees will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status (U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license). Fingerprints are collected during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within a few days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.

The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making your reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations made directly from your profile.