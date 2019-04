One of the nine suspects charged in connection with a 2017 murder in Newton is going to trial.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Darren Thames. He was indicted in 2018 on charges of conspiracy and accessory to murder after the fact for the shooting death of Jamarcus Townsend.

Thames is one of 5 people facing those charges.

Four suspects were charged with first degree murder in the case. The shooting is believed to have been gang-related.