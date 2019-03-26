The Circus is Coming to Carthage

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be hosting the Kelly Miller Circus April 19th for two shows at 5:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m. at the Carthage Coliseum. The Kelly Miller Circus is the second largest tented circus in the United States. The morning of the circus there will be a raising of the Big Top ceremony at 9:00 a.m. where the public is invited to attend. According to Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty “unlike some circuses this one only comes to a community when they have a sponsor and a portion of the ticket sales is donated back to the sponsoring organization.” He went on to say that tickets will be going on sale soon. For more information contact the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.