The Circus is coming to town! The Kelly Miller Circus is in Carthage (audio)

The Circus is coming to town! The Kelly Miller Circus will be in Carthage tonight for two shows at 5:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m. at the Carthage Coliseum.

According to Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty “unlike some circuses this one only comes to a community when they have a sponsor and a portion of the ticket sales is donated back to the sponsoring organization.”

The Kelly Miller Circus is the second largest tented circus in the United States.

This morning there will be a raising of the Big Top ceremony at 9:00 a.m. where the public is invited to attend.

For more information contact the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.