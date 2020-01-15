The Main Street Chamber of Leake County Announces After Hours Plans

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be hosting Main Street After Hours on Thursday January 23rd at 5:30 at the Chamber Center. This will be an opportunity for Main Street Chamber Members and business professionals to mix and mingle in an informal atmosphere and talk about the things that matter to them. This will also be a time to meet our special invited guest your newly elected Leake County officials. Main Street After Hours will return as a quarterly get together of business professionals throughout Leake County. It is open to the public and to all Main Street Chamber members.