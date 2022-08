On Thursday at 2:25pm, officers were requested to Sistrunk Road for people fighting.

At 2:57pm, a theft was reported from a construction site on Cotton Boulevard.

At 5:30pm, an officer was sent to MurphyUSA for a report of a woman being held for using someone else’s debit card.

At 9:16pm, an officer reported a woman passed out in her car at the Smoke Shop.

At 9:57pm, a caller requested officers after they reported someone coming onto their property and breaking a car window.