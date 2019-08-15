theft of utilities, simple assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Andrea Grace Sam, 45, 104 Goat Ranch Road, Choctaw, public drunk
Carmen B Carlson, 21, 9159 Mae Cooker Circle, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Dalton Petty, 22, 208 Robinhood Circle, contempt of court
Hannah E Renn, 28, 670 Merioneth Dr, Ft Walton Beach, FL, public drunk
Jessie Battle, 32, 10840 Road 454, Philadelphia, theft of utilities, simple assault by threat
Randy Robinson, 49, 458 Randy Road, Preston, simple assault
Shannon Wayne Gentry, 44, 1475 Hwy 21 South, Philadelphia, public drunk
Tony Allen Donald, 52, 201 Russell Street, Union, sentenced to time served
Charles Wendell Smith-Walker, 39, 11601 Marty Stuart Dr, Carthage, hold for investigation
Lavon C Steele, 52, 1814 12th Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)