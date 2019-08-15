theft of utilities, simple assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Andrea Grace Sam, 45, 104 Goat Ranch Road, Choctaw, public drunk

Carmen B Carlson, 21, 9159 Mae Cooker Circle, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Dalton Petty, 22, 208 Robinhood Circle, contempt of court

Hannah E Renn, 28, 670 Merioneth Dr, Ft Walton Beach, FL, public drunk

Jessie Battle, 32, 10840 Road 454, Philadelphia, theft of utilities, simple assault by threat

Randy Robinson, 49, 458 Randy Road, Preston, simple assault

Shannon Wayne Gentry, 44, 1475 Hwy 21 South, Philadelphia, public drunk

Tony Allen Donald, 52, 201 Russell Street, Union, sentenced to time served

Charles Wendell Smith-Walker, 39, 11601 Marty Stuart Dr, Carthage, hold for investigation

Lavon C Steele, 52, 1814 12th Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)