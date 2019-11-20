Home » Local » Third Thursday in Downtown Philadelphia – shop local for Christmas

Third Thursday in Downtown Philadelphia – shop local for Christmas

Third Thursday kicks off tomorrow with an evening of family fun on the downtown Philadelphia square with late night dining and shopping. Third Thursday start at 5 p.m. and last till 8 p.m. Come enjoy a night of free family fun.

Santa Clause will be making an appearance at Kademi. Ms. Tina’s Dance Studio will be featured in a special performance dancing to a song from The Polar Express. The performance is set to start at 6:30 pm. in front of Kademi.

M&S Furniture will be holding their huge Moonlight Madness sales event starting at 6 pm.

Come enjoy early Christmas Shopping in Philadelphia.

