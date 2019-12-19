Third Thursday in Downtown Philadelphia – shop local for last-minute Christmas gifts

Need to wrap up that last-minute Christmas Shopping? Third Thursday is taking place in downtown Philadelphia tonight with an evening of late-night dining and shopping.
Festivities start at 5 p.m. and last till 8 p.m. with special events and sales taking place.
Kicks96 will be live on location today with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
- Thursday 12/19 – Jewelry Just 4 Fun 12-2p
- Thursday 12/19 – Steve’s on the Square 3-5
Listen to kicks96, when you hear us at Jewelry Just 4 Fun or Steve’s on the Square this afternoon, stop by and help us fill the wish list of the our special families.
Family Wish List:
- Baby Dolls for 5 yr old girl
- Baby Dolls for 8 yr old girl
- Bicycle for 7 yr old boy
- Bicycle for 5 yr old girl
- Bicycle for 7 yr old boy
- Bicycle for 8 yr old girl
- Basketball Goal
- Football
- Basketball
- Make-up for 15 yr old
- T-Shirts size L for girl
- Batman toys
- Toy Story Toys
- Toys for 2 yr old boy
- Unicorns and Fairies for a 9 yr old
- Paw Patrol toys for 5 yr old boy
- Play Dough Factory for 5 yr old boy
- IPad (or Learning Pad)
- Nerf Guns
- Table Games (Ping Pong or Foosball)
- Anything with wheels
- Paw Patrol Walking pups