Third Thursday in Downtown Philadelphia – shop local for last-minute Christmas gifts

Need to wrap up that last-minute Christmas Shopping? Third Thursday is taking place in downtown Philadelphia tonight with an evening of late-night dining and shopping.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. and last till 8 p.m. with special events and sales taking place.

Kicks96 will be live on location today with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Thursday 12/19 – Jewelry Just 4 Fun 12-2p

Thursday 12/19 – Steve's on the Square 3-5

Listen to kicks96, when you hear us at Jewelry Just 4 Fun or Steve’s on the Square this afternoon, stop by and help us fill the wish list of the our special families.

Family Wish List:

Baby Dolls for 5 yr old girl

Baby Dolls for 8 yr old girl

Bicycle for 7 yr old boy

Bicycle for 5 yr old girl

Bicycle for 7 yr old boy

Bicycle for 8 yr old girl

Basketball Goal

Football

Basketball

Make-up for 15 yr old