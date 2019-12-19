Home » Local » Third Thursday in Downtown Philadelphia – shop local for last-minute Christmas gifts

Need to wrap up that last-minute Christmas Shopping? Third Thursday is taking place in downtown Philadelphia tonight with an evening of late-night dining and shopping.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. and last till 8 p.m. with special events and sales taking place.

Kicks96 will be live on location today with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

  • Thursday 12/19 – Jewelry Just 4 Fun 12-2p
  • Thursday 12/19 – Steve’s on the Square 3-5

Listen to kicks96, when you hear us at Jewelry Just 4 Fun or Steve’s on the Square this afternoon, stop by and help us fill the wish list of the our special families.

Family Wish List:

  • Baby Dolls for 5 yr old girl
  • Baby Dolls for 8 yr old girl
  • Bicycle for 7 yr old boy
  • Bicycle for 5 yr old girl
  • Bicycle for 7 yr old boy
  • Bicycle for 8 yr old girl
  • Basketball Goal
  • Football
  • Basketball
  • Make-up for 15 yr old
  • T-Shirts size L for girl
  • Batman toys
  • Toy Story Toys
  • Toys for 2 yr old boy
  • Unicorns and Fairies for a 9 yr old
  • Paw Patrol toys for 5 yr old boy
  • Play Dough Factory for 5 yr old boy
  • IPad (or Learning Pad)
  • Nerf Guns
  • Table Games (Ping Pong or Foosball)
  • Anything with wheels
  • Paw Patrol Walking pups

