This Weekend in Carthage: Oktoberfest

The Oktoberfest will be held at McMillan Park on Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and boasts several entertaining activities.

There will be a car show, live music featuring Aakeela & the Beats (9 a.m. – noon), a pet parade (10 a.m.), pupkin patch, kidzone, food trucks, and several vendors of all kinds.

Any last minute vendors may register and pay on the morning of the event. The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be set up in the Scout House and will open at 6 a.m.

For more information call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231 or CLICK HERE to visit them on Facebook.