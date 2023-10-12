HomeLeakeThis Weekend in Carthage: Oktoberfest

This Weekend in Carthage: Oktoberfest

by
SHARE NOW

The Oktoberfest will be held at McMillan Park on Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and boasts several entertaining activities.

There will be a car show, live music featuring Aakeela & the Beats (9 a.m. – noon), a pet parade (10 a.m.), pupkin patch, kidzone, food trucks, and several vendors of all kinds.

Any last minute vendors may register and pay on the morning of the event.  The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be set up in the Scout House and will open at 6 a.m.

For more information call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231 or CLICK HERE to visit them on Facebook.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Outlaw Music Fest with Willie Nelson & Family coming to Brandon Amphitheater this weekend

Carthage Police Department Officer Graduates Police Academy

Car Wash Fundraiser this Saturday at State Farm in Carthage

Carthage Police Department investigating Tuesday evening shootings

Buddy Guy concert scheduled for this weekend at Pearl River Resort cancelled

Burn Ban in Place for City of Carthage