Three cars set on fire in Winston County

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is looking for answers after three cars on one property were burned.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to a fire at a home on Sylvester Hudson Road Mar. 13. When they arrived, they found three cars burned.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says investigators are now looking for who is responsible.

“The residence is at the end of the road, in a fairly isolated location and we feel like somebody was definitely there for that particular reason, to do harm to that resident,” says Sheriff Pugh.

Pugh says the owner of the cars was not home at the time, but returned as the cars were still burning.

“We actually don’t know too much at this time. The owner of the vehicles does not know of any reason anyone would want to harm his property like that,” says Pugh.

Pugh says deputies are following a few leads, but encourages anyone who might have seen something suspicious to speak up.

“This is a community that is fairly quiet. We don’t really have any problems there so we are concerned that somebody would want to do damage to this individual’s property,” says Pugh.

All three cars were destroyed in the fire.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the investigation.