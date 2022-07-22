Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Friday, July 22

Neshoba County Fair officially kicks off today! Neshoba County Fair is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Midway will be open from 5 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

9 a.m. – There will be a FREE Petting Zoo in the livestock area

1 p.m. – The Art Show opens at the Exhibit Hall

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Afternoon Music provided by Neshoba County Musicians will be in the Founders Square.

7:30 p.m. – The Harper & Morgan PRCA Rodeo will be at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Dance with music by Southbound at the Founders Square

For more information about Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480. Visit their website here.