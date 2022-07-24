Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Sunday, July 24

The Neshoba County Fair continues today! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant House Party, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

9 a.m. – The FREE Petting Zoo will be in the Livestock Area

9:30 a.m. – There will be a worship service conducted by Rev. Scott Boatner and God’s house at the Founders Square

10:30 a.m. – An antique car show will be at the Founders Square

1:00 p.m. – Listen to bluegrass music by the Vernon Brothers at the Grandstand

1:30 p.m. – Children’s Concert with Kevin Cole as bandmaster at the Founders Square. Children are encouraged to bring pots, pans, drums, horns, etc. at become a member of the band!

2:00 p.m. – Harness and Running Horse Races will be at the Racetrack

6:30 p.m. – First Baptist Church Choir of Philadelphia will lead music and worship at the Founders Square

8:00 p.m. – There will be a Gospel Music Concert featuring The Griffith Family, Bob Breeland, and Emcee at the Founders Square

8:00 p.m. – United Worship Night featuring “One God-One Praise-One People” will be at the Grandstand

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.