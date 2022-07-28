Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Thursday, July 28

The Neshoba County Fair continues today! The Neshoba County Fair, called Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty, is an eight-day event where people gather and visit. And of course, there’s the midway with lots of fun rides and yummy concessions. Here’s what you can do today at NCF.

The Exhibit Hall is open daily from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and features field crops, garden exhibits, and arts & crafts.

Livestock Show Barns are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, and sheep

The Midway will be open from 12 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station will be open from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Check in goats and sheep in the Cattle Arena

8:15 a.m. – The Neshoba Central High School Band will be at the Founders Square

9:00 a.m. – The Dairy Cattle Show will be in the Cattle Arena

9:00 a.m. – Political Speaking begins at the Founders Square

11:15 a.m. – Coastal Mississippi Day begins at the Founders Square

1:00 p.m. – The Neshoba Central High School Band will be at the Grandstand

2:00 p.m. – Harness and Racing Horse Races will be at the Racetrack

8:00 p.m. – Scotty McCreery will be performing at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – There will be music by Mustache the Band, a 90’s country party band, at the Founders Square

For more information about The Neshoba County Fair, call 601-656-8480.

View The Neshoba County Fair digital program here.

Visit The Neshoba County Fair website here.