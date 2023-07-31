HomeLeakeToday in Leake County: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Leake County Business Park Expansion

Today in Leake County: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Leake County Business Park Expansion

by

The public is invited to celebrate the expansion of the Leake County Business Park at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m. at the former site of “Bud’s Place Service Station” on the Hwy 25 bypass.

The business park is currently at 23 marketable acres of land.
“This expansion will allow Leake County to attract additional projects looking for a larger site.   The goal is to have a 40-acre site ready to market by the fall of 2024.” – Aaron Akers, Project Manager.

For additional information, please contact Monte Ladner, President of the Leake County Development Association, or Aaron Akers, Project Manager for this project.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Today in Carthage: Fire Truck Dedication Ceremony

Leake County Fire Truck Dedication on Monday

Trespassing, DUI, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Groundbreaking Ceremony to be held Monday for Leake County Business Park Expansion

Trespassing, Abusive Calls to 911, and Multiple Shoplifting Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake