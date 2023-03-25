Tornado Death Toll Grows, More Storms on the Way

As Mississippi communities from one side of the state to the other continue picking up the pieces after a deadly tornado disaster, forecasters expect more severe storms on Sunday. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed 25 fatalities in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll and Monroe counties. Four people who had been listed as missing Friday night have been accounted for.

The National Weather Service has placed a large area near and south of I-20 in a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe storms beginning Sunday afternoon with tornadoes again possible. There’s a Level-2 “slight” risk in a narrow band which includes southern Leake and Neshoba counties. Attala County is under a Level-1 “marginal” risk.