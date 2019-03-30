Tornado safe room set to open in louisville

It’s been almost five years since the infamous April 28 tornado nearly wiped out the city Louisville. With less than a month until the anniversary, the Louisville Community Safe Room, located on North Columbus Avenue is nearing completion.

In 2014, Louisville was devastated by an EF-4 tornado. Dozens of properties were destroyed and 10 lives were lost in Winston County.

Now the city is preparing to open the Louisville Community Safe Room. The dome shaped building is designed to handle wind speeds of 250 miles per hour.

“Per FEMA standards, and this all part of our planning, but it would accommodate 2,218 souls, which that is a lot of people for a community our size. If given there is a major threat, we could probably put more in there, but that is the standard. It’s over 12,000 square feet,” says Mayor Will Hill.

Mayor Hill says along with the safe room, they are working on smart phone app that will help guide those nearby, to the building when disastrous weather is coming.

“There is so much going on with training, but this will be a community safe room. As I understand anyone traveling through, they will be navigated to here if they need to seek safety in the imminent threat of a tornado,” says Mayor Hill.

Hill also says in the years since the tornado, the community has come together to rebuild.

“We have been extremely busy. We would never wish this upon anyone and if we could go back and hit reset, we would never ask for it, but we’ve dealt with it in the most positive way we could. Our recovery has been a constant work in progress with many projects,” says Hill.

With the help of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, Mayor Hill says doors are expected to open soon.

Now that construction is nearing an end, Mayor Hill says the block of West College Street, next to the elementary schools will reopen Monday.