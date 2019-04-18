Tornado Warning issued for portion of Leake and Scott Counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado warning for portions of Leake and Scott Counties.

The warning is in effect until 4:30 pm.

The storm system is traveling northeast and is expected to impact Harperville, Sebastopol, and several other areas in the Kicks 96 news coverage area.

Remember that a Tornado Warning means that a tornado is occurring or is imminent in the affected area.

Residents in these areas should find a safe place to take cover until the storm passes.

Continue to monitor local media outlets for updates on this weather system.