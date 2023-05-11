HomeAttalaTornado Watch issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

Tornado Watch issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Leake, Neshoba, and other counties in the Kicks96 News coverage area.

Other counties covered in the watch include Attala, Kemper, Madison, and Winston.

The watch is in effect until 8:00 pm Thursday night.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in the affected areas.

Continue to monitor Kicks96News.com and other weather outlets for updates on this weather system.

