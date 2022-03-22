Tornado Watch issued for Leake, Neshoba, and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Tornado Watch for Leake, Neshoba, and several other counties in the Kicks96News coverage area.

Other counties in the watch area include Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Lauderdale, Newton, Scott, and Winston.

The watch will remain in effect until 7:00 pm.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to tornado in the watch area.

The NWS urges residents in the watch area to monitor the weather and be prepared to take action in the event of a tornado in your area.

Continue to monitor Kicks96News for more weather updates.