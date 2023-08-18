Triple Digit Temps in the Forecast Locally

After this week’s break from the excessive heat, temperatures are starting to climb and could reach the triple digits across most of Mississippi by early next week. Highs in the local area are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s through Saturday but could reach 100 in Carthage and Durant on Sunday with Philadelphia near the century mark by Monday and Kosciusko near 100 by Tuesday. The heat index is forecast to reach 107-109 degrees this weekend and climb to 110-115 by Tuesday. A heat advisory has already been posted for southwest Mississippi with advisories and excessive heat warnings expected to be issued across the state over the next few days.