Two bodies found in Neshoba County identified

The identities of two bodies that were found in Neshoba County Tuesday night and Wednesday morning have been released.

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Chief Investigator Kevin Baysinger said the female, found in a camper near Canal Scrap by the Highway 15 bypass, was that of 41 year old, Wendy Johnson of 11520 Highway 418, Union.

Johnson’s body was found by the owner of the scrap yard and reported to authorities.

Wednesday a man’s body was found in the wooded area near the camper hanging from a tree. The man has been identified as 53 year old, Harvey Vancleave, of Highway 15 South, Philadelphia.

Chief Investigator Kevin Baysinger said Johnson’s cause of death was strangulation. Results of an autopsy for Vancleave are not yet available.

Baysinger said the Sheriff’s Department gets a lot of complaints about the Canal Scrap area.