Two Rounds of Stormy Weather Now Expected

A weakening band of thunderstorms could move into this part of central Mississippi early Tuesday but the National Weather Service expects more robust storms during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of tornadoes.   Part of the local area is under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather Tuesday morning followed by a Level 2 “slight” risk for the entire area later in the day.  A Level 3 “enhanced” risk has been posted for east-central and southeast MS along and south of a DeKalb-Brookhaven line.   There’s also a threat of flash flooding beginning late tonight.

 

