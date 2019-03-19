Two Tribal Schools evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat was made against several tribal schools Tuesday.

A statement released by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Offices indicated that two Choctaw Tribal elementary schools received bomb threats Tuesday morning, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Tribal Officials said that “per protocol both schools were immediately evacuated and students bused to a secondary location where parents were allowed to pick up their child(ren). Student and staff safety are the number one priority and therefore all threats are taken seriously. ”

Tribal Officials said that the Choctaw Police Department (CPD) has done a search of both campuses.

The incident is under investigation.