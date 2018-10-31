Update: Burglary suspect arrested in Hinds County

Update: A man wanted for burglaries in several counties is behind bars.

Mark Townsend was arrested Monday by US Marshals in Hinds County.

Townsend was wanted in connection with a stolen boat and trailer in Attala County.

He was also wanted for burglaries in Carroll, Montgomery, Monroe, and Yalobusha Counties.

10-18: Authorities are asking for help in locating a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that one person is behind bars but a second is on the run.

Nail said that a truck and boat that was stolen from highway 43 north have been recovered in Yalobusha County.

Yalobusha County authorities have one person in custody and are looking for the second that fled the scene after a vehicle pursuit. Sheriff Nail said that the driver crashed the vehicle and fled the scene.

A female in the vehicle was taken into custody but the male driver is still on the run.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mark Sylvester Townsend a 43 year old white male. Townsend is wanted on grand larceny charges in connection with the theft of the truck and boat that were stolen in Attala County. He is also wanted in Yalobusha and other surrounding counties as well as other states. Townsend should be considered armed and dangerous, Nail said.

Townsend should be driving a 2005 burgundy Nissan Altima with a Monroe county tag, if it still has a tag on the vehicle according to authorities.

Arrested and taken into custody was Patricia Daniel a 38 year old white female. Daniel is charged with multiple burglaries and theft in Yalobusha and in multiple counties as well as other states.

If spotted you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Departnt at (662) 289-5556 or you local 911 dispatch.