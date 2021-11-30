Vehicle Flees Law Enforcement

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Leake County Deputies patrolling in the Edinburg area saw a vehicle speeding down Mars Hill Road in the direction of Highway 25, then saw that it was fleeing from a Philadelphia Police Officer. The vehicle fleeing from Law Enforcement was described to be a maroon and tan Ford Explorer with a white male driving. Leake County Deputies aided in pursuit to Winston County. It was reported that the individual in the Explorer fled from a Philadelphia Police Officer after they attempted to make a traffic stop. We will update with more details as they become available.