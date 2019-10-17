vehicle theft, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Christopher Derick Burrell, 37, 690 Sykes Road, Starkville, disorderly conduct in a place of business

Franchessca Lashae Walker, 22, Reunion Courts Apartments, Philadelphia, serving time

Justin L Winstead, 32, 10521 Road 515, Philadelphia, indictment

Miranda K Carpenter, 30, 105 St. Francis Street, Philadelphia, simple assault, disorderly conduct in a place of business

Roger L Bankhead, 36, 10920 Road 737, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Raymond Kirk, 49, Kemper Lake Road, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

James B Rice, 32, 201 Apounge Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting, felony motor vehicle theft

Ashley Laveria Nichols, 26, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Christopher Heidelberg, 31, 1824 Bunk Newell Road, Meridian, hold for other agency

Jamai Maryae Boler, 20, 310 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other, seatbelt violation, child endangerment

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)