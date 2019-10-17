vehicle theft, DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Christopher Derick Burrell, 37, 690 Sykes Road, Starkville, disorderly conduct in a place of business
Franchessca Lashae Walker, 22, Reunion Courts Apartments, Philadelphia, serving time
Justin L Winstead, 32, 10521 Road 515, Philadelphia, indictment
Miranda K Carpenter, 30, 105 St. Francis Street, Philadelphia, simple assault, disorderly conduct in a place of business
Roger L Bankhead, 36, 10920 Road 737, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia
Raymond Kirk, 49, Kemper Lake Road, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia
James B Rice, 32, 201 Apounge Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting, felony motor vehicle theft
Ashley Laveria Nichols, 26, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, shoplifting
Christopher Heidelberg, 31, 1824 Bunk Newell Road, Meridian, hold for other agency
Jamai Maryae Boler, 20, 310 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other, seatbelt violation, child endangerment
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)