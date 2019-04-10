Verdict Not Reached in Newton County Trial

The jury did not yet hand down a verdict in the state’s case against defendant Darron Thames, who is the latest member of the Newton 9 to go before a judge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 21 year old Jamarcus Townsend. Thames is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder. Interview footage between Thames and law enforcement officers was also presented to the court. At the end of the day, the jury reached a unanimous vote on one charge, but not the other. District Attorney Steven Kilgore tells us how the trial has gone so far.

“We concluded the testimony. The state called its last witness. Then the defense put on their case and we gave closing statements and the jury has deliberated for approximately two hours and the judge recessed them to reconvene in the morning, to continue deliberations,” says Kilgore.

Both charges carry a sentence of 0 to 20 years. 6 of the 9 suspects have already been convicted in this case.