Veterans Memorial Program in DeWeese Park

Veterans Memorial Program in DeWitt DeWeese Park will begin at 11 am Monday, November 12 in honor of Veterans Day. Colonel Allen McDaniel will be guest speaker for the event. Master of Ceremonies for Madeline Vuncannon. Neshoba Central Junior ROTC will present the colors. The Junior ROTC will lead the pledge of allegiance to the flag. The national anthem will be by Andrea Moore. During the program flowers will be presented by VFW Post 4396, American Legion Posts 138 and 238 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677. Neshoba Central High School Band will play taps. In case of inclement weather, program will be moved to the VFW on Hwy 16 East.